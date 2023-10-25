Keebler® is Delivering Magic this Holiday Season with a Limited-Edition Release and New Innovation

Ernie and the Elves are bringing magic to holiday traditions with the launch of Elf® Limited-Edition Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes™ and new Keebler® Pretzel Pie Crusts

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help families embrace the magic of the holiday season, Keebler® is encouraging consumers to create moments of togetherness through the release of two new tasty products: Elf® Limited-Edition Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes and Keebler Pretzel Pie Crusts.

Elf Gingerbread Fudge Stripes

In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Keebler is celebrating the 20th anniversary of iconic holiday movie, Elf, with the release of Elf Limited-Edition Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes. This exclusive release is a festive take on Keebler's beloved Fudge Stripes, featuring the sweet taste of gingerbread complemented by delicious white fudge. Ernie and his Elves created these delectable cookies with four unique designs based on fan-favorite scenes from the film, along with special packaging that celebrates two decades of the iconic holiday movie.

Keebler Pretzel Pie Crusts

Keebler is elevating holiday baking with the release of its Pretzel Pie Crusts, a salty and sweet take on the brand's ready-to-eat crusts. While delivering homemade desserts around the holidays can be tedious and time-consuming, with Keebler, it doesn't have to be. New Keebler Pretzel Pie Crusts enable families to spend more time enjoying the process of seasonal baking together without having to start from scratch. These ready-to-eat crusts are perfect for both bake and no-bake pies. Consumers can simply add their favorite fillings, and within minutes, their holiday creations are ready to be served.

"We are excited to help spread holiday magic this season and offer families delicious ways to create more meaningful moments," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing at Keebler. "With our tasty holiday offerings, everyone can enjoy moments of togetherness, whether they're creating holiday desserts with our new Pretzel Pie Crusts or celebrating the 20th anniversary of an iconic film with the Elf Limited-Edition Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes."

For even more holiday magic, consumers can interact with Ernie through Keebler's immersive digital platform, Open for Magic. The platform offers fans the chance to connect with Keebler's Ernie the Elf and everybody's favorite human raised by elves, Buddy the Elf, by building a virtual gingerbread house with their families. Additionally, bakers can get inspiration for their holiday dishes through new seasonal recipes.

Elf Limited-Edition Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes and Keebler Pretzel Pie Crusts can be purchased at retailers nationwide and online. For additional information about Keebler or Ernie, please visit Keebler.com or stay connected on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Keebler

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the Elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube).

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

