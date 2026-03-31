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31.03.2026 13:26:18
Keenova Therapeutics Expected To Slip To Loss From Cont Opns In Q4
(RTTNews) - While reporting unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, branded therapeutics company Keenova Therapeutics plc (MNK) said it expects net sales for the full-year 2026 between $1.94 billion and $2.00 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $730 million and $760 million.
For the fourth quarter, the company said loss from continuing operations is expected to be between $105.0 million and $115.0 million, compared to income from continuing operations of $566.4 million in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is expected to be between $210.0 million and $220.0 million.
Net sales from continuing operations for the quarter were $543.0 million, an increase of $277.3 million over the same period in 2024, primarily driven by momentum in Acthar Gel and the inclusion of XIAFLEX.
Acthar Gel net sales surged 48 percent to $205.6 million, and XIAFLEX net sales were $156.5 million.
As of November 2025, Mallinckrodt rebranded its specialty branded therapeutics business as Keenova Therapeutics. This follows a merger with Endo, Inc. and the spinoff of its generics unit, Par Health.
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