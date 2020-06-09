Keep Dads cool and Powered-up this Father's Day With Great Gift Ideas From WORX

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Father's Day, WORX has some cool gift ideas for the most deserving dads. Consider the new WORX® 20V Power Share 9 in. Cordless Fan or the WORX 20V USB Charger Adapter for charging phones, tablets and laptops at home or on the go.

What's cool about the WORX 20V PowerShare 9 in. Cordless Fan is that, while it's cordless, it also features an A/C power cord. This gives users the options to run the fan through an electrical outlet while charging the 20V Max lithium 2.0 Ah battery, or going entirely cordless.

The two-speed fan operates at low (0-1500) and high (2500 rpm) speeds. Its air flow generates 310 and 450 cubic-feet-per-minute (cfm), which rivals some of WORX most powerful leaf blowers. When cordless, at low speed, the fan runs up to six hours, and up to two hours at high speed on a single charge, using the WORX 20V 2.0 Ah Max lithium battery.

The 9 in. circular fan is mounted to a tubular style base and provides 360º north/south rotation. Once positioned, locking knobs on either side of the base hold it in place. Set it on a shelf, workbench, table or freestanding on the floor to generate a refreshing breeze. The 8.5 lb. fan (with battery) also can be mounted to a wall. The fan has a built-in carrying handle and a hanging hook accessory.

The circular fan's body and fan blades are constructed of durable, high-impact nylon resin. The fan's base is aluminum. It is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORX 20V Power Share 9 in. Cordless Fan (WX095L, $89.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including Amazon. A tool only version without the battery and charger (WX095L.9, $59.99) also is available.

Keep dad powered up this Father's Day with the new WORX 20V USB Charger Adapter. Put all those extra WORX 20V batteries to use with this adapter for charging small electronics. Sold without batteries, the adapter is compatible with WORX 20V 1.5, 2.0 and 4.0 Ah batteries. The 0.25-lb. adapter has two USB ports that accept Type A cables, which are commonly used for charging both Apple® iPhones and Android cellular phones.

The adapter also can be used to charge laptops and tablets in Apple and PC formats. Charge times may vary depending on the device and application. The Type A cable is one of the most common cable types available today. It bears the flat rectangular interface associated with USB cables. Many computers today have USB Type A ports that are used for connecting peripherals.

The compact adapter uses a tongue-and-grove interface to connect to WORX 20V batteries, which are widely used with the brand's lawn and garden and DIY tools through their Power Share platform.

Constructed of high-impact nylon resin, the compact USB Adapter has an output of 5V and 2.1 amps.

The WORX 20V USB Charger Adapter (WA3769, $19.99) is available at worx.com.

