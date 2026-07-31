Keep the Heat, Turn Up the Thrill – Summer Accelerated at Galaxy Macau



EQS Newswire / 31/07/2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

From Formula 4 simulation racing excitement to exclusive shopping rewards, at the award-winning luxury resort – Where Summer Comes to Play – exhilarating new attractions extend the seasonal fun well beyond summer

MACAU SAR –





Be a Racing Legend|Test Your Skills at the Formula4 Simulators



This summer, Galaxy Macau invites guests to take the driver's seat and experience the thrill of competitive motorsport with "Racing Legend: F4 Simulators", an immersive racing experience that brings the excitement of Formula 4 competition to life. Inspired by Macau's world-renowned Guia Circuit, one of the sport's most iconic destinations, this high-energy attraction combines cutting-edge simulation technology, realistic vehicle dynamics and action-packed gameplay, placing guests at the centre of a pulse-raising challenge where precision, skill and split-second decisions determine the outcome.



Gear up for adrenaline-boosting world-class car racing by immersing into the highly-realistic driving simulator, where guests can test their manoeuvres at one of the world's most iconic racetracks – no licence needed, only at Galaxy Macau.

Designed to capture the intensity and exhilaration of professional racing, the state-of-the-art simulators challenge players to navigate sweeping bends, master high-speed straights and push their limits in pursuit of the fastest lap. With capacity for up to eight racers to compete simultaneously, the experience delivers an engaging head-to-head contest for friends, families, racing enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike. Whether striving for pole position, setting a personal best or simply embracing the excitement of the track, guests can look forward to an adrenaline-charged experience filled with speed, competition and unforgettable moments.



"Racing Legend: F4 Simulators" will be open daily from 12:00pm to 10:00pm, from July 31 until August 31. Guests who spend MOP500 or above in a single transaction at participating outlets across the resort may enjoy this exclusive summer experience.



Shop, Play and Be Rewarded at Galaxy Promenade



To further enrich the summer experiences, Galaxy Promenade is delighted to unveil an exclusive shopping rewards initiative, inviting guests to Macau's leading luxury shopping destination to indulge in a one-stop retail journey complemented by exceptional privileges and bespoke rewards.



Galaxy Promenade enhances summer shopping with rebate of up to 7%, new Louis Vuitton and Coach boutiques, and DFS Macau, Galaxy Macau (Beauty) "First Blass Beauty" experiences, creating a vibrant luxury destination for fashion, beauty and lifestyle enthusiasts.

From now until August 16, guests can enjoy up to 7% shopping rebate at Galaxy Promenade, including shopping vouchers worth up to MOP60,000 with no minimum spending requirement. VIP members can enjoy an additional 2% rebate. Purchases made with designated UnionPay or HSBC credit cards are eligible for extra vouchers. From now until August 31, guests who meet designated spending amounts will be rewarded with a whimsical plush floral bouquet, a complimentary limited-edition floral-inspired coffee, as well as taking part in the interactive "Glitz & Glam Dynamic Video" experience, capturing vibrant and memorable moments through an immersive motion-camera activation.



From cinematic video captures at Jade Lobby to immersive plush flowers at Galaxy Promenade, discover a summer filled with style, creativity, and memorable moments.

Elevated Shopping | New and Upgraded Boutiques



The temperature escalates with new shops at Galaxy Promenade, further elevating the shopping fun. Louis Vuitton celebrates the opening of its newly renovated store at Galaxy Macau with an exclusive preview until August 5, highlighting the Fall-Winter 2026 Men's Collection by the line's Creative Director Pharrell Williams. Showcasing the Maison's signature blend of innovation and craftsmanship, the collection reinterprets classic menswear through adaptive fabrics, refined tailoring and exceptional artisanal techniques. Designed to meet the demands of modern living, the collection balances functionality with sophistication.



Simultaneously, Galaxy Promenade welcomes the arrival of Coach, where the brand's iconic New York spirit meets contemporary design. Featuring warm natural wood elements, refined metallic accents and an open-concept layout, the new store presents a comprehensive selection of products, including the Tabby collection, New York family, and leather accessories. Guests can also discover August highlights, featuring the vibrant new Poppy Colorway handbag collections, a classic line of the brand. To celebrate the opening, guests who purchase any handbag can enjoy a complimentary personalised leather hangtag with monograming service. With any purchase, guests will also receive a complimentary leather bookmark with monograming service.



Beauty enthusiasts can embark on an unparalleled luxury beauty journey at DFS Macau, Galaxy Macau (Beauty), home to an exceptional selection of the world's leading beauty brands. Throughout August, guests can enjoy "First Class Beauty", an annual series of exclusive experiences and special rewards, including beauty consultations, hand and hair treatments, makeup masterclasses, as well as immersive brand-led workshops and bespoke beauty services. Guests who meet designated spending thresholds will also enjoy $1,000 shopping vouchers and participate in exclusive interactive games for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a complimentary stay at Andaz Macau.



Adding to the excitement, an exclusive "Beauty Night Out" preview event on August 1, officially kicking off the beauty campaign. Themed "Run the Show, Define Your Glow", the event will feature celebrity appearances, interactive experiences from luxury beauty brands, creating an unforgettable and immersive celebration of beauty.



Even More Summer Experiences Await



These latest additions further enrich an already exceptional line-up of experiences, exclusive privileges and world-class entertainment taking place across Galaxy Macau this summer.



Feel the energy of summer as local power surfers light up the waves at Grand Resort Deck, delivering thrilling performances packed with speed, skill and flair.

At the iconic Grand Resort Deck, guests can enjoy spectacular Motorsurf performances by elite international athletes at 4:00pm and 5:30pm every weekend through August 30, set against the backdrop of the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool, a pristine white-sand beach and an array of exhilarating aquatic attractions. Families can continue to create unforgettable summer memories at Aquatainment Island, while the vibrant seasonal plush floral installations throughout Galaxy Promenade transform the resort into a magical garden oasis, offering immersive encounters, captivating displays and picture-perfect moments tapping the latest robotic-arm technology for maximum fun.



Pop sensation Show Lo will take over the Grand Resort Deck at the Summer Splash Show on August 22 to deliver a captivating performance like no other - get ready to dive into the ultimate bash with the charismatic star!



For those seeking indulgence through Galaxy Macau's award-winning gastronomic collection of restaurants, cafes and lounges, guests are invited on a remarkable culinary journey, where acclaimed chefs present refreshing seasonal creations crafted with the finest ingredients from around the world.



Whether pursuing adrenaline-fuelled thrills, embracing the excitement of water adventures, discovering luxury shopping experiences or spending quality time with family and friends, guests can find endless ways to celebrate their shining moments at Galaxy Macau. With a host of exciting new attractions, exclusive rewards to unlock more of Galaxy, as well as world-class signature entertainment continuing throughout August, there has never been a better time to experience why Galaxy Macau is the destination Where Summer Comes to Play.



For more information, please visit



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit





News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2026 - Extending the energy of summer, Galaxy Macau turns up the excitement and dials up the heat with a new collection of immersive experiences and exclusive rewards as part of its "Where Summer Comes to Play" campaign. Whether racing on a cutting-edge Formula 4 competition simulator or indulging in rewarding shopping experiences at Galaxy Promenade, guests can create unforgettable summer memories while enjoying thrilling privileges available exclusively at Galaxy Macau.This summer, Galaxy Macau invites guests to take the driver's seat and experience the thrill of competitive motorsport with "Racing Legend: F4 Simulators", an immersive racing experience that brings the excitement of Formula 4 competition to life. Inspired by Macau's world-renowned Guia Circuit, one of the sport's most iconic destinations, this high-energy attraction combines cutting-edge simulation technology, realistic vehicle dynamics and action-packed gameplay, placing guests at the centre of a pulse-raising challenge where precision, skill and split-second decisions determine the outcome.Designed to capture the intensity and exhilaration of professional racing, the state-of-the-art simulators challenge players to navigate sweeping bends, master high-speed straights and push their limits in pursuit of the fastest lap. With capacity for up to eight racers to compete simultaneously, the experience delivers an engaging head-to-head contest for friends, families, racing enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike. Whether striving for pole position, setting a personal best or simply embracing the excitement of the track, guests can look forward to an adrenaline-charged experience filled with speed, competition and unforgettable moments."Racing Legend: F4 Simulators" will be open daily from 12:00pm to 10:00pm, from July 31 until August 31. Guests who spend MOP500 or above in a single transaction at participating outlets across the resort may enjoy this exclusive summer experience.To further enrich the summer experiences, Galaxy Promenade is delighted to unveil an exclusive shopping rewards initiative, inviting guests to Macau's leading luxury shopping destination to indulge in a one-stop retail journey complemented by exceptional privileges and bespoke rewards.From now until August 16, guests can enjoy up to 7% shopping rebate at Galaxy Promenade, including shopping vouchers worth up to MOP60,000 with no minimum spending requirement. VIP members can enjoy an additional 2% rebate. Purchases made with designated UnionPay or HSBC credit cards are eligible for extra vouchers. From now until August 31, guests who meet designated spending amounts will be rewarded with a whimsical plush floral bouquet, a complimentary limited-edition floral-inspired coffee, as well as taking part in the interactive "Glitz & Glam Dynamic Video" experience, capturing vibrant and memorable moments through an immersive motion-camera activation.The temperature escalates with new shops at Galaxy Promenade, further elevating the shopping fun.celebrates the opening of its newly renovated store at Galaxy Macau with an exclusive preview until August 5, highlighting the Fall-Winter 2026 Men's Collection by the line's Creative Director Pharrell Williams. Showcasing the Maison's signature blend of innovation and craftsmanship, the collection reinterprets classic menswear through adaptive fabrics, refined tailoring and exceptional artisanal techniques. Designed to meet the demands of modern living, the collection balances functionality with sophistication.Simultaneously, Galaxy Promenade welcomes the arrival of, where the brand's iconic New York spirit meets contemporary design. Featuring warm natural wood elements, refined metallic accents and an open-concept layout, the new store presents a comprehensive selection of products, including the Tabby collection, New York family, and leather accessories. Guests can also discover August highlights, featuring the vibrant new Poppy Colorway handbag collections, a classic line of the brand. To celebrate the opening, guests who purchase any handbag can enjoy a complimentary personalised leather hangtag with monograming service. With any purchase, guests will also receive a complimentary leather bookmark with monograming service.Beauty enthusiasts can embark on an unparalleled luxury beauty journey at, Galaxy Macau (Beauty), home to an exceptional selection of the world's leading beauty brands. Throughout August, guests can enjoy "First Class Beauty", an annual series of exclusive experiences and special rewards, including beauty consultations, hand and hair treatments, makeup masterclasses, as well as immersive brand-led workshops and bespoke beauty services. Guests who meet designated spending thresholds will also enjoy $1,000 shopping vouchers and participate in exclusive interactive games for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a complimentary stay at Andaz Macau.Adding to the excitement, an exclusive "Beauty Night Out" preview event on August 1, officially kicking off the beauty campaign. Themed "Run the Show, Define Your Glow", the event will feature celebrity appearances, interactive experiences from luxury beauty brands, creating an unforgettable and immersive celebration of beauty.These latest additions further enrich an already exceptional line-up of experiences, exclusive privileges and world-class entertainment taking place across Galaxy Macau this summer.At the iconic Grand Resort Deck, guests can enjoy spectacular Motorsurf performances by elite international athletes at 4:00pm and 5:30pm every weekend through August 30, set against the backdrop of the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool, a pristine white-sand beach and an array of exhilarating aquatic attractions. Families can continue to create unforgettable summer memories at Aquatainment Island, while the vibrant seasonal plush floral installations throughout Galaxy Promenade transform the resort into a magical garden oasis, offering immersive encounters, captivating displays and picture-perfect moments tapping the latest robotic-arm technology for maximum fun.Pop sensation Show Lo will take over the Grand Resort Deck at the Summer Splash Show on August 22 to deliver a captivating performance like no other - get ready to dive into the ultimate bash with the charismatic star!For those seeking indulgence through Galaxy Macau's award-winning gastronomic collection of restaurants, cafes and lounges, guests are invited on a remarkable culinary journey, where acclaimed chefs present refreshing seasonal creations crafted with the finest ingredients from around the world.Whether pursuing adrenaline-fuelled thrills, embracing the excitement of water adventures, discovering luxury shopping experiences or spending quality time with family and friends, guests can find endless ways to celebrate their shining moments at Galaxy Macau. With a host of exciting new attractions, exclusive rewards to unlock more of Galaxy, as well as world-class signature entertainment continuing throughout August, there has never been a better time to experience why Galaxy Macau is the destination Where Summer Comes to Play.For more information, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacauThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com News Source: Galaxy Macau 31/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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