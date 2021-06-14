Keep Your Eye on the Pie: America's Best Blueberry Pie Contest is Now Open!

FOLSOM, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Who has the most mouthwatering blueberry pie recipe in America? The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is about to find out: the America's Best Blueberry Pie Contest launched today! Fans of blueberries can enter their favorite recipe for the chance to win the $10,000 grand prize, $1,500 second prize or $1,000 third prize. As an extra-delicious incentive, the winning pie also will be named the official pie of the blueberry industry.

The America's Best Blueberry Pie Contest runs through July 12, and entries will be judged by Tieghan Gerard, the New York Times best-selling author of two cookbooks and the Half Baked Harvest blog. Contest participants only need to submit their original recipe and a photo of their blueberry pie – then they can sit back and enjoy the boost of blue while they wait to find out the results, to be announced by the end of July in honor of National Blueberry Month.

"I'm really looking forward to tasting some of these delicious blueberry pie entries and picking the grand prize winner. You could say it's a sweet gig," said Gerard. "As my readers know, I love any kind of pie, but blueberry is hands down my favorite, especially in the summer."

The America's Best Blueberry Pie Contest offers one delicious way to celebrate National Blueberry Month. The summer months are peak season for blueberries in North America, and the time is ripe to visit local farms and pick fresh blueberries – for pies and many other kitchen adventures. Simple, healthy and delicious, blueberries bring a pop of color and flavor to any snack or dish.

"Blueberry pie is a beloved dessert – and a long-standing summer tradition worth celebrating," said USHBC President, Kasey Cronquist. "People love blueberries, and we're excited to shine a spotlight on some talented blueberry fans and find the best blueberry pie in America, once and for all."

To submit a recipe in the America's Best Blueberry Pie Contest – and read the full contest rules – visit contest.blueberry.org.

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council is an agriculture promotion group, representing blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. The blueberry industry is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at blueberrycouncil.org .

Media contact:

Julie LePere

Padilla

Julie.LePere@padillaco.com

+1-646-218-6007

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keep-your-eye-on-the-pie-americas-best-blueberry-pie-contest-is-now-open-301311722.html

SOURCE U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council