Keeping Seniors Safe, Connected, and Independent at Home with Arlo

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 July 2025 - As more people choose to age independently at home, ensuring safety and security has never been more important. Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO), a leader in smart home security, is helping seniors and their families stay protected, connected, and reassured, with smart features that are easy to use and designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life.



WHY HOME SECURITY MATTERS FOR SENIORS

Living alone can bring unique challenges for the elderly, from rising concerns around home break-ins, to the growing need for remote support from family members, security plays a vital role in enabling seniors to confidently remain in their own homes.



HOW ARLO SUPPORTS SENIOR SAFETY

Simplicity For Peace Of Mind

Simple, Wire-Free Setup: No complicated installations - Arlo's cameras are designed for easy placement indoors or outdoors, perfect for seniors who want hassle-free security.

Hassle-Free Power Options: From solar panels to wired security options, Arlo offers flexible power solutions, so seniors don't need to worry about changing batteries.

Share Access with Family: Multiple family members can be granted access through the Arlo Secure Plus app, making it easier for loved ones to stay connected and support from afar.

Easy Remote Check-Ins: Arlo's Secure mobile app lets family members check in on loved ones in real time, viewing live feeds or receiving alerts, offering peace of mind from anywhere.

Two-Way Communication: Arlo's cameras are designed with built-in microphones and speakers allowing seniors to speak directly with family or carers.

Deterrence Features: Built-in sirens and spotlight capabilities can help deter potential intruders before anything happens. Smart AI For Peace Of Mind

Smart Alerts: Customisable motion alerts will notify caregivers by sending a notification to their smartphones - helping to facilitate prompt responses to potential dangers.

Know Who's At The Door: Arlo's wire-free video doorbells and cameras let seniors see and speak to anyone at the door without getting up or opening it, offering both convenience and security. Arlo's cameras can also be personalised to recognise familiar faces. When a known person is detected, their name can appear directly in the notification, ideal for seniors with vision challenges.

Know Whose Vehicle Is On The Property: Personalised vehicle alerts also provide extra reassurance, helping seniors confirm when a family member has arrived or a known car is in the driveway. Again, ideal for seniors with vision challenges.

Custom Detection Zones: Set up alerts for things that might be forgotten, such as a side gate left open. Keeping seniors aware without relying on memory alone.

Fire & Smoke Alarm Detection: For seniors who are still confidently cooking at home, Arlos' AI-powered notifications alert you when a flame is detected. Whether it's an unattended stovetop or a forgotten oven, Arlo can instantly alert caregivers or family members, helping prevent accidents before they escalate.

Advanced Audio Detection: For seniors using an Essential Indoor 2K camera, Arlo's Advanced Audio Detection capability notifies users when critical sounds such as screams, gunshots, dog barks, glass breaking, or Smoke/CO alarms are detected. Bringing added security to everyday tasks such as cooking & putting glassware away. As our loved ones age, their safety and well-being becomes even more important. We want to support them with the care they deserve, while respecting their independence. Arlo's technology adds an extra layer of reassurance without being invasive, making home security smarter and safer for older people living alone. From smart alerts to remote check-ins, Arlo understands independence without compromise.



For more information on the full range of Arlo smart security products and services, visit https://www.arlo.com/asia/.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



