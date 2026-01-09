Arlo Technologies Aktie
Keeping Seniors Safe, Connected, and Independent at Home with Arlo
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 July 2025 - As more people choose to age independently at home, ensuring safety and security has never been more important. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leader in smart home security, is helping seniors and their families stay protected, connected, and reassured, with smart features that are easy to use and designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.
