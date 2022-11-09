Kehinde Wiley x MTV VMA "Moon Person" made by Society Awards on Display in NASA Art Program Exhibition

The MTV VMA Moon Person trophy designed by Kehinde Wiley and made by Society Awards is on display at the National Academy of Sciences' special exhibition "Launching the Future: Looking Back to Look Forward," alongside works by Andy Warhol, Annie Leibovitz and more

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society Awards , MTV and Kehinde Wiley collaboration for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards -- the Kehinde Wiley "Moon Person"– is featured in Launching the Future: Looking Back to Look Forward, an exhibition organized by the NASA Art Program. Highlighting artwork from the NASA Art Program, the exhibition opened on September 30, 2022, at the National Academy of Sciences and will remain on view through March 1, 2023.

Kehinde Wiley's reimagined MTV "Moon Person" was designed in commemoration of MTV's 40th anniversary, and was presented to winners of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The trophy's design represents inclusivity and diversity, marked by botanicals wrapped seamlessly around the statuette's arms and legs as a commentary on the ethnic histories that surround the United States. Wiley's "Moon Person" is featured alongside 15 other works by some of the world's most iconic artists, including Andy Warhol, Nam June Paik, William Wegman, Annie Leibovitz, Dan Namingha, and Robert Rauschenberg.

"The historical and cultural significance of Kehinde Wiley's 'Moon Person' is momentous. We could not be more honored to have had the opportunity to be a part of this project, and it comes as no surprise that his design is included in the exhibition alongside so many historically iconic artists. We are overjoyed and proud to have worked with MTV and Wiley on this award," said Society Awards CEO David Moritz.

This special exhibit, Launching the Future: Looking Back to Look Forward, is free of charge and open to the public weekdays from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM in the West Gallery at the National Academy of Sciences (2101 Constitution Ave., NW in Washington, DC) until March 1, 2023. While reservations are not required at this time, a photo ID and proof of up-to-date vaccination against COVID-19 is required. For more information about the exhibition, please visit http://www.cpnas.org/exhibitions/current-exhibitions/launching-the-future-looking.html

About Society Awards

Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom and limited-edition awards. The now Charlotte-based company makes more famous, prestigious and televised awards than any brand in history. Its awards and recognition products are crafted with an artistry and mastery that has propelled them to be the unparalleled industry leader. Clients include NATAS Emmy, Academy of Country Music, Billboard, MTV, YouTube Creator Awards, NAACP, NBC's The Voice, American Music Awards, BET, CFDA, ABC's Dancing with the Stars, the Recording Academy, and many others. Learn more about the world's best awards maker at https://societyawards.com/

