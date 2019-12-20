

ASPO Plc

Stock exchange release

December 20, 2019 at 09:00



Keijo Keränen appointed Group Treasurer of Aspo Group

Keijo Keränen (b. 1977), M.Sc. in Economics, has been appointed Group Treasurer of Aspo Group and a member of the Group Executive Committee, effective March 1, 2020. Keränen will report to Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Group.

Since 2013 Keränen has been the VP Group Treasury of HKScan, and since 2017 he has also been responsible for the company’s Investor Relations. Prior to his current position, he was heading the Group Treasury and Investor Relations at Lassila & Tikanoja. Keränen has previously worked also as an auditor at Grant Thornton.



Keränen succeeds Harri Seppälä, who has announced that he will resign as Group Treasurer in the spring of 2020 for health reasons.

"We are very pleased to have Keijo continue the excellent work Harri has been doing as the Group Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. Keijo's solid expertise and experience make him a great addition to Aspo’s management team,” says Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Group.



