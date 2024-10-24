|
25.10.2024 00:49:36
Keir Starmer hints at tax rises on people with income from assets
Shareholders and property owners who also work not within PM’s definition of ‘working people’Keir Starmer has hinted at tax rises for those who earn their income from shares and property, saying that they did not fit his definition of “working people”.Ministers are expected to announce increases in inheritance tax and capital gains tax (CGT) in the budget next week. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
