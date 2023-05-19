Kell Electronic Recalls Personal Chiller Mini Gamer Refrigerators

(RTTNews) - Houston, Texas-based Kell Electronic USA inc. is recalling about 25,000 units of Personal Chiller Mini Gamer Refrigerators sold mainly at Walmart citing burn risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves Personal Chiller Mini Fridge Gamer Beverage Refrigerators with LED Lights. The products with Model number K1000BK were available in a matte black finish exterior, lighted LED door and a remote control that has mood lighting effects. The LED lights were sold in red and blue colors.

The affected refrigerators were manufactured in China and sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com as well as secondhand stores and websites from September 2022 through January 2023 for about $60.

According to the agency, the refrigerator's power cord can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

The recall was initiated after the firm received six reports of the power cord overheating. However, no injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled refrigerator and contact Kell Electronic to receive a full refund or a replacement cord.