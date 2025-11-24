Kellanova, Walmart, Indigo Join To Help Rice Farmers Adopt Regenerative Farming Practices

(RTTNews) - Kellanova, Walmart and Indigo Ag announced a partnership to strengthen regenerative agriculture across Arkansas. Through the Source by Indigo program, the collaboration provides farmers with resources, data, and technical support to build more profitable rice farming operations across the state. Farmers participating in the program receive a financial premium for every pound of rice produced using regenerative methods.

"Together, we are building prosperity from the ground up: safeguarding water resources, improving soil health, reducing emissions, and supporting farmers," said Dean Banks, CEO of Indigo Ag.