Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
24.11.2025 14:41:01
Kellanova, Walmart, Indigo Join To Help Rice Farmers Adopt Regenerative Farming Practices
(RTTNews) - Kellanova, Walmart and Indigo Ag announced a partnership to strengthen regenerative agriculture across Arkansas. Through the Source by Indigo program, the collaboration provides farmers with resources, data, and technical support to build more profitable rice farming operations across the state. Farmers participating in the program receive a financial premium for every pound of rice produced using regenerative methods.
"Together, we are building prosperity from the ground up: safeguarding water resources, improving soil health, reducing emissions, and supporting farmers," said Dean Banks, CEO of Indigo Ag.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
21.11.25
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Freitagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Walmart rings bell on grand battle of the bourses (Financial Times)
|
21.11.25
|Walmart rings bell on grand battle of the bourses (Financial Times)
|
20.11.25
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones sackt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels ab (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)