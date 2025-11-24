Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.11.2025 14:41:01

Kellanova, Walmart, Indigo Join To Help Rice Farmers Adopt Regenerative Farming Practices

(RTTNews) - Kellanova, Walmart and Indigo Ag announced a partnership to strengthen regenerative agriculture across Arkansas. Through the Source by Indigo program, the collaboration provides farmers with resources, data, and technical support to build more profitable rice farming operations across the state. Farmers participating in the program receive a financial premium for every pound of rice produced using regenerative methods.

"Together, we are building prosperity from the ground up: safeguarding water resources, improving soil health, reducing emissions, and supporting farmers," said Dean Banks, CEO of Indigo Ag.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten