09.06.2026 10:29:39

Keller Group Secures $207 Mln Contract For I-40 Highway Reconstruction In US

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Keller Group Plc (KLR.L), a road-engineering company based in the UK, announced that it has secured a contract worth $207 million for the reconstruction of Interstate-40 highway in the US. Keller has been working on the highway since 2025, and the latest contract overlays a series of the ongoing work packages.

Combining the revenue generated from the contract, the Company has secured around $380 million of work related to I-40 construction. The company has completed only approximately $70 million construction and the remainder of the work is expected to be completed over the next two or three years.

The contract will support the company's revenue visibility and increase the group order book to approximately 1.9 billion pounds. On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 1.97 percent at 2512.43 pence.

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