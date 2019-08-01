Keller Williams La Mirada Is Making BIG Moves, with an Even Bigger Grand Opening

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the La Mirada branch continues to grow, with sales and agent count nearly doubling over the last few years, the La Mirada office is one of three locations in the Long Beach area partnered with Keller Williams Pacific Estates; Keller Williams Pacific Estates represents almost 3000 transactions per year, almost 1000 agents and over $2 Billion dollars in sales in 2018. The new office boasts 7,000 sqft of work space, 23 private offices, an impressive training room, and plenty of desk space for agents to work. With over 125 agents, Team Leader Scott Kato takes his role seriously in building his office to its fullest potential.

"As a partner with Keller Williams Pacific Estates Long Beach I saw first hand what it takes to launch a successful market center. I expect KW La Mirada to crack the top 5 in the state of California within the next 24 months, because success leaves clues. We just need to follow the systems and models and continue to deliver value to our clients / agents and attract growth minded business owners to join our world class team" Kato stated during his speech at the grand opening.

As Keller Williams continues to be the fastest growing real estate company globally, the opening of Keller Williams Pacific Estates new office marks its expansion in one of the hottest real estate markets in the country.

If you're interested in hearing more about the Keller Williams La Mirada office, contact Scott Kato directly at 562-716-4767.

SOURCE Keller Williams Realty