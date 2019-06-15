Keller Williams Studio City Awarded by Chamber of Commerce

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an ever changing and competitive industry, the drive, passion, and dedication it takes to keep culture and success consistently growing is no easy task. From charitable events to client appreciation celebrations, Keller Williams Studio City has done just that while also having a massive impact on the local real estate industry and community.

With an impressive $1.1 billion in sales in 2018, Keller Williams Studio City (KWSC) continues to set the standard with no signs of slowing down. Henrik Shaknazaryan, Team Lead for KWSC, stated, "I attribute the success of our office to our incredible and talented staff, hard-working and devoted agents, and our involvement in the community." In fact, KWSC recently celebrated KW RED DAY, an annual and worldwide movement that encourages Keller Willams offices to give back to their community. Having donated over 6000 items and countless care packages to the Union Rescue Mission this year, KWSC has had a significantly positive impact on families affected by homelessness. In addition to giving back to the community, KWSC also gives back to their clients, hosting an annual Easter In The Park Picnic at Beeman Park for a day full of family festivities.

Capitalizing on the launch of KW Command, an AI platform for both agents and consumers, KWSC is having tremendous success while leading their local real estate industry into a new era of technology that is proving to be lightyears ahead of its competitors.

"We intend on continuously enhancing our culture, increasing our production, and curating new ways to involve the community. 2019 is going to be a big year, and we're excited to see where it takes us," Mr. Shaknazaryan stated when asked about plans for the upcoming year. Whether it be through hard work, technology, or community involvement, KWSC is poised to raise industry standards in both agent and client satisfaction.

SOURCE Keller Williams Studio City