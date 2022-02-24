Kellogg Co. donates $75,000 to Albertsons Nourishing Neighbors Initiative

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company and Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, have joined forces to tackle the ongoing issue of hunger in the communities they serve.

Kellogg has donated $75,000 to Albertson's Nourishing Neighbors, a charitable program of the Albertsons Companies Foundation. The donation is part of Albertsons' "Feed the Love" in-store promotional campaign during the month of February and will provide approximately 300,000 meals to those in need.

"Kellogg shares Albertsons commitment to feed and fulfill those in need. We are proud to stand alongside Albertsons for the second year in a partnership that is focused on our aligned values and creating impact in our communities," said Michael Ross, Customer Team Lead, Kellogg Company.

Feeding America states that more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, in the United State are food insecure.

"We're proud to be one of the largest contributors to food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve, and we're able to do this because of our generous customers like Kellogg Company," said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director, Albertsons Companies Foundation. "Both companies believe everyone should have access to healthy food every day – particularly children."

Kellogg's donation is part of its Better Days ESG strategy, which aims to create better days for 3 billion people by 2030 through feeding and other wellbeing programs. Since 2015, Kellogg has fed nearly 200 million people facing hunger and reached 3.7 million children through feeding programs.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Albertson's

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls and United Supermarkets. Albertsons Cos. and its banners are committed to making a meaningful difference in each community and working to eradicate hunger through its foundation and Nourishing Neighbors initiative.

