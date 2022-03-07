Kellogg Company donation to No Kid Hungry can help provide up to 2.5M breakfasts to kids in need

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Cereal Day, Kellogg Company announced today that its Breakfast for All campaign, which focuses particularly on the issue of childhood hunger, is now underway in stores across the United States.

The company has again partnered with No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the United States.

Consumers can participate in the campaign through June 10 by purchasing participating Kellogg's cereal, Pop Tarts®, Nutri-Grain® and Eggo® foods. They will receive a coupon for $5 off a participating Kellogg food, or they can donate $5 to No Kid Hungry1.

Kellogg will ensure a minimum donation of $250K, which can help provide up to 2.5M meals for hungry kids2.

"Every kid needs three healthy meals a day to grow up healthy and strong, yet millions are missing those meals," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We are so grateful to our friends at Kellogg Company for their longstanding support of No Kid Hungry, to help ensure kids are getting access to these critical meals."

"Breakfast for All is another way for our company to address food insecurity and continue to advance our Better Days global ESG strategy to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030," said Stephanie Slingerland, Kellogg Company's Senior Director, Philanthropy and Global Impact.

"That includes advocating for food security and feeding people in need through food donations and feeding programs, so that we can create a seat at the table for everyone. We're giving consumers the opportunity to keep a breakfast coupon for themselves during this campaign, because we know families sometimes need help putting food on their own tables."

To learn more, visit KelloggsFamilyRewards.com/breakfast.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

