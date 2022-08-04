|
04.08.2022 14:39:05
Kellogg Q2 Profit Declines, Yet Beats Estimates; Raises FY22 Growth Outlook
(RTTNews) - Kellogg Co. (K) Thursday reported second-quarter profit that declined from the previous year, but beat the estimates. Sales for the quarter increased from the prior year.
Snacks and convenience foods manufacturers reported quarterly earnings of $326 million, down from $380 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.96, lower than $1.11 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.18 per share.
On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.05 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.
Net sales for the quarter were $3.864 billion, compared to $3.555 billion a year ago. Analysts were looking for revenue of $3.64 billion.
Kellogg said its sales growth was led by snacks globally, and international momentum in noodles and cereal. The company recorded a faster-than-expected recovery in North America cereal, bolstered by positive price/mix.
The company raised full-year adjusted earnings share growth to approximately 2 percent on a currency-neutral basis, up from the previous outlook of 1-2 percent growth.
Full-year sales growth is now projected to be up 7-8 percent, while early guidance was up approximately 4 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kellogg Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Kellogg stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Kellogg vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kellogg Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kellogg Co.
|72,13
|-0,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX leichter -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Dow Jones verliert zum Handelsstart -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich etwas leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht eine schwache Handelseröffnung. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.