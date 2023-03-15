Kellogg Unveils Names For Global Snacking And North American Cereal Businesses

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Co. (K) unveiled on Wednesday the names for the future companies it will create through its planned separation into two industry-leading, public companies focused on global snacking and North American cereal.

The names will go into effect in connection with the spin-off of the North American cereal business, which Kellogg Company intends to complete by the end of 2023. While the company names will change upon spin completion, the "Kellogg's" brand will remain on product packaging of both companies around the world.

The global snacking, international cereal and noodles, plant-based foods, and North American frozen breakfast business will be named Kellanova. Apart from snacking brands, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, Kellanova will also steward a suite of international cereal brands, including Kellogg's, Frosties, Zucaritas, Special K, Krave, Miel Pops, Coco Pops, and Crunchy Nut, among others.

The North American cereal business will be named WK Kellogg Co., which will be an iconic food company in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean. The brands it will carry include Kellogg's, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi, and Bear Naked.

Kellanova will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "K." Ticker and exchange information for WK Kellogg Co will be announced in the coming months.