Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Cereal® Debuts Shocking Orange Colored Cereal for the Spookiest Season

This seasonal new twist on a classic cereal gives fans the perfect ingredient for Halloween treats, fall festivities and more

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange you glad your favorite cereal for making deliciously spooky treats is now available in the boldest, brightest color of the season? Introducing new Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Shocking Orange Colored Cereal – your new favorite ingredient for Halloween and fall-themed treats.

From jack-o-lantern sweets to candy corn treats, Halloween is one of the most popular treat-making moments each year1 so Snap, Crackle and Pop wanted to make it even easier for fans to scare up some spooktacular creations. That's why Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal is colorful and creepy right out of the box.

"We love seeing the scary-delicious treats families dream up with Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal for the Halloween season and beyond," said Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg Company. "Our new Shocking Orange cereal offers the classic flavor and crispy crunch of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal, plus, the festive color of the fall. From breakfast creations to treats and tricks, we cannot wait to see what kind of creativity this product will inspire."

The best part? Shocking Orange features the same original taste and crisped rice cereal crunch that families know and love, with the added fun of festive fall color, so it's easy to swap into any breakfast bowls or treat-making traditions. Just substitute Shocking Orange for Original in any Rice Krispies homemade treat recipe – it's that easy!

Cereal lovers looking to get into the Halloween spirit can find Kellogg's Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal at retailers nationwide starting in August for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 7.50-ounce box and $5.49 for a 12-ounce box.

ABOUT KELLOGG COMPANY

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

1Source: Kitchen Insiders Survey (November 2020)

