13.04.2023 14:00:00
KELLOGG'S® RICE KRISPIES® CEREAL INTRODUCES KELLOGG'S FIRST FRUITY CEREAL WITH AN EXCELLENT SOURCE OF VITAMIN D IN EVERY BOWL
NEW Kellogg's® Rainbow Krispies® packs a punch with a pop of color, fun and fruity flavor made with 8 grams of whole grains
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waking up early, getting ready for the day and finding time for a quick yet satisfying meal is no easy task. Mornings can be much less daunting by adding a double dose of fun and nutrition to breakfast, which is why Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Cereal is introducing a delicious new take on their classic, fan-favorite cereal — Kellogg's® Rainbow Krispies® — featuring a fresh, fruity flavor, splash of color, and excellent source of Vitamin D in every serving.
With a brand-new shape and six vibrant colors, each delectable bite of Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies offers fans a treat for their senses with its fruity aroma and flavors. Parents can now give their kids a cereal they know they'll love while feeling great about it too as Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies is Kellogg's first fruity cereal to provide 20% daily value of Vitamin D. Even better? It's also made with 8 grams of whole grains and fortified with 9 vitamins and minerals per serving, increasing the nutritional benefits of the fun, flavorful new offering.
"At Kellogg, we love providing breakfast options that set families up for a great day. When we discovered six in 10 Americans want to add more Vitamin D to their diets1, we knew infusing this key nutrient into a fun, delicious breakfast option would be a great way to solve this need for many of our fans," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Whether you're looking to increase your daily Vitamin D intake or hungry for a tasty bowl of colorful goodness, Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies are here to add a boost to even the most mundane mornings!"
Delicious in the bowl or straight out of the box, Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies is also the perfect ingredient to make fun, fruity-flavored Rice Krispies Treats at home. Fans will love adding a pop of color and sweet taste to these favorite homemade treats, just in time for spring.
Families looking to add a dose of colorful, fruity flavor to their day can find Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies at retailers nationwide starting in April for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 11.1-ounce box and $5.99 for a 17.8-ounce box.
For more treat-making inspiration and to keep up with all things Kellogg's Rice Krispies, visit www.ricekrispies.com and follow along on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.
1 Source: Hartman Group Health & Wellness, 2021 Report
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelloggs-rice-krispies-cereal-introduces-kelloggs-first-fruity-cereal-with-an-excellent-source-of-vitamin-d-in-every-bowl-301796044.html
SOURCE Kellogg Company
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.