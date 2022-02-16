|
16.02.2022 13:30:00
KELLY® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
TROY, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on Kelly Services Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable March 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.
About Kelly®
Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ more than 350,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2021 was $4.9 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.
KLYA-FIN
ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:
James Polehna
(248) 244-4586
james_polehna@kellyservices.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelly-declares-quarterly-dividend-301483028.html
SOURCE Kelly Services, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kelly Services Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.22
|Ausblick: Kelly Services legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.11.21
|Kelly Services, inc (KELYA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
09.11.21
|Ausblick: Kelly Services gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
12.08.21
|Kelly Services, inc (KELYA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
10.08.21
|Ausblick: Kelly Services zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)