Kelly Mrachek, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Mrachek, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for his remarkable professional achievements in the field of medicine and his hard work at Arkana Laboratories.

With nine years of professional experience in his field, Dr. Kelly Mrachek is a fellowship-trained and board-certified neuropathologist, highly committed to improving care for all patients. Currently, he works closely with his neuropathologist colleagues and consults with neurologists and neurosurgeons on skeletal, muscular, and nerve biopsies, as well as all types of brain tumors at the Arkana Laboratories. He joined the Neuropathology division of Arkana Laboratories in 2019 and since then has been very hands-on with his work. At Arkana, research, education, and innovation are instilled into its culture. The fellowship-trained pathologists have decades of experience interpreting biopsies. In addition to his primary work, Dr. Mrachek can also be found in the renal pathology daily conference where he brings interesting, teaching muscle and nerve cases.

Graduating cum laude from Concordia College in 2008, Dr. Mrachek received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Honors Biology with a minor in Chemistry. His medical career began in 2012 after he earned his Medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in Nebraska. To further his medical training, he completed a residency in Anatomical and Clinical Pathology at Penrose-St. Francis Pathology and a Neuropathology Fellowship at the University of Virginia. He completed an additional fellowship in Pediatric Neuro-Gliomas and Muscular Disorders at Children's Hospital-University of Colorado Medical Campus. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Mrachek is board-certified in pediatric neuropathology, pathology, and anatomic and clinical pathology by the American Board of Pathology.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Mrachek maintains active memberships with the American Medical Association, the American Association of Neuropathologists, the College of American Pathologists, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, and the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology.

On a personal note, Dr. Mrachek enjoys hunting, fishing, and the beauty of the countryside in his spare time. He is a true outdoorsman and also enjoys tending to his family's 4th generation wheat farm. The farm has been in his family for 100 years. He has been married to his wife, Mrs. Becky Mrachek, for ten years, and they have two children.

In honor of Top Neuropathologist recognition, Dr. Mrachek dedicates it to Beatriz Lopes, MD, his neuropathology fellowship director at the University of Virginia, B.K. DeMasters, MD, Jim Mardell, MD, Ph.D., and Jon Wilson, MD.

To learn more, please visit https://www.arkanalabs.com/ and https://www.arkanalabs.com/doctor/edward-kelly-steven-mrachek/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelly-mrachek-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301295297.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who