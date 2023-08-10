10.08.2023 13:39:04

Kelly Services Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kelly Services (KELYB) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.5 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $2.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $13.5 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $1.22 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

Kelly Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $7.5 Mln. vs. $2.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

