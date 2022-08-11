|
Kelly Services Q3 Results Miss Estimates
(RTTNews) - Specialty talent solutions provider Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA, KELYB) reported Thursday that its net income for the second quarter plunged to $2.2 million or $0.06 per share from $24.0 million or $0.60 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.45 per share, compared to $0.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue from services for the quarter edged up 0.7 percent to $1.27 billion from $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year. It was up 2.7 percent in constant currency.
On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share on revenues of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Kelly also reported that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share, payable on September 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2022.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.