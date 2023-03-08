Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.03.2023 20:55:00

Kelsey Grammer To Star In New Horror Film, "Devil's Night," By Writer/Director Thomas G. Waites and Dead Talk Media

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dead Talk Media announced they will partner with Thomas G. Waites' TGW Studios for a new Horror Movie Feature Film, "Devil's Night." The Film's Writer, Thomas G. Waites, will also be directing the project. Legendary Actor Kelsey Grammer has already attached his name to the film as its lead character. "Devil's Night" is now in the financing stage of production. As well as Producing, Dead Talk Media will also Distribute the Film Worldwide.

Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer, known for his roles on hit shows "Frasier" and "Cheers," will play the lead role. Writer/Director Thomas G. Waites' latest film, "Target," is scheduled for release on April 18th. "Target" is also being distributed by Dead Talk Media. Thomas G. Waites has starred in classic films, including John Carpenter's 1982 "The Thing" as well as "The Warriors," and appeared opposite Al Pacino in "And Justice For All."

For Investors

Dead Talk Media, owned by John Vizaniaris, and TGW Studios, owned by Thomas G. Waites, seek interested investors and offer equity in the Feature Film. Interested Investors can contact Dead Talk Media owner John Vizaniaris directly at john@deadtalkmedia.com.

About Dead Talk Media LLC

Dead Talk Media is a Film/Television Production and Distribution Studio owned by its founder John Vizaniaris. They are producing the hit Entertainment Television Talk Show "Dead Talk Live" featuring Entertainment Celebrity Interviews and Distributing Films in Theaters and Video on Demand.

About TGW Studios

TGW Studios is a Film Production Company owned by Thomas G. Waites. Waites has appeared in hit films, including John Carpenter's 1982 "The Thing," "The Warriors," and opposite Al Pacino in "And Justice For All."

Dead Talk Media Contacts

John Vizaniaris
Founder/Owner
media@deadtalkmedia.com 

TGW Studio Contacts

Thomas G. Waites
Founder/Owner
tgwactingstudionyc@gmail.com 

Official Websites:

https://deadtalkmedia.com 
https://deadtalklive.com 

Dead Talk Media (PRNewsfoto/Dead Talk Media LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelsey-grammer-to-star-in-new-horror-film-devils-night-by-writerdirector-thomas-g-waites-and-dead-talk-media-301766186.html

SOURCE Dead Talk Media LLC

