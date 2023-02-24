Kemiex joined by strategic investors to accelerate digital trade and analytics of raw materials, chemicals

Kemiex has secured equity investments from the strategic investment arm of CME Group, CME Ventures, the global data and analytics company DTN, as well as the family office Wille Finance. Investors add extensive capabilities and network in commodity trade, risk management and data.

Investors are global leaders in trade and data, facilitating the profitable growth of Kemiex

Capital deployed to enhance technology, expand product scope beyond nutrition and health

Investors will together help Kemiex accelerate its go to market via their extensive network in Agriculture, Chemicals and other physically traded raw materials.

ZURICH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemiex AG, a specialised and fast-growing provider of procurement, sales and intelligence platforms for physical raw materials, has secured investment funding from CME Ventures, DTN and Wille Finance. The details of the authorised capital increase were not disclosed.

The combined capital and capabilities will help Kemiex rapidly elevate its global trade hub to an institutional, enterprise level solution. Kemiex plans to enhance its apps and white-label platforms for raw material procurement, sales and analytics to facilitate trade and risk management for customers, helping them solving complex challenges such as Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) and GHG reporting.

The investment funding will allow Kemiex to tap into new resources as well as other financial, distribution, data engineering and analytic expertise to further accelerate growth. Kemiex will also expand product coverage beyond human and animal nutrition and health ingredients to agrochemicals, and other chemicals and raw materials.

Pau Franquet, CEO and Co-founder of Kemiex: "We're pleased to welcome our new strategic shareholders to further institutionalise and step-up our game in providing meaningful, independent trade and intelligence solutions to nutrition, chemicals and other raw material markets globally. Our customers will benefit from better technology. data and business opportunities."

Owain Johnson, Managing Director, Global Head of Research and Product Development, CME Group: "Kemiex's vertically focused B2B marketplace and digital spot trading technology for physical raw materials offers exciting opportunities in workflow-embedded creation of indices, analytics, data distribution and risk management."

Marc Chesover, President, and CEO of DTN: "The Kemiex team has shown admirable focus in executing their vision of building a disruptive trade and information platform for animal nutrition, health, and related sectors. We are delighted to support them through the synergies we share in the agriculture sector as well as the DTN expertise in developing sophisticated commodity and supply chain intelligence platforms from both the data and transactional perspective."

Reto Hertler, Head Private Equity & Venture Capital at Wille Finance: "Kemiex has shown the capability to disrupt an inefficient industry value chain with technology. We are very happy to team up with Kemiex in order to accelerate the growth and bring in our experience in scaling companies."

