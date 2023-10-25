Kemin Biologics Partners with ilender to Launch MEFLUVAC™ H5 PLUS 8 Vaccine to Empower the Peruvian Poultry Industry Against Avian Influenza

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, will launch the MEFLUVAC™ H5 PLUS 8 vaccine in partnership with ilender in Latin America to assist in building immunity against the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza.

Kemin Biologics, the global veterinary vaccine division of Kemin, will debut the new vaccine in Peru at the event and roadshow starting on October 30 in the Peruvian cities of Lima, Trujillo and Chincha. At this event, policy and distribution stakeholders, along with customers from the poultry meat and layer industries, will gather to discuss vaccinology and risk management programs. The industry leaders will focus on the importance of addressing major pathogens that compromise animal performance and food security for the growing population.

"We are excited to introduce our technology and best practices to empower the poultry industry in Peru and Latin America to mitigate the growing threat of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza," said Dr. Ricardo Neto, Technical Service Manager, Kemin Biologics. "The high degree of homology with local strains makes MEFLUVAC™ H5 PLUS 8 the vaccine of choice."

With a focus on delivering integrated, custom solution platforms that build immunity and protect animal performance, Kemin Biologics works closely with customers worldwide to address important needs and is committed to putting animal welfare at the forefront to help prevent hunger and disease associated with malnutrition while supporting the global food supply.

"The launch of MEFLUVAC™ H5 PLUS 8 is a major milestone for Kemin Biologics' expansion into the Latin America market," said Dr. Matias Jansen, Regional Business Director, Kemin Biologics. "Together with our partner, ilender, we will be able to reach producers all across Peru and support them with vaccination strategies that are based on our expertise and experiences from all over the world."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

About ilender

ilender (www.ilendercorp.com) is a Peruvian company, part of a Armejo Yepez Group, with more than 30 years in the poultry industry, that works with a team of professionals with high trajectory to provide the best value proposition through reliable solutions and programs, developing strategic alliances together with our customers in the search for innovation and continuous improvement.

Quality and confidence are the differentiator, ilender has one of the most modern veterinary pharmaceutical plants in the world, and the company is committed to ensuring bio safety with the purpose of nurturing families with the best quality protein.

ilender was founded in 1989, operating successfully in the markets of Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Venezuela.

