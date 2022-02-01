Kemper Drops 12% On Reporting Loss, Missing View

(RTTNews) - Shares of insurer, Kemper Corporation (KMPR) are falling more than 12% Tuesday morning after reporting loss for the fourth quarter, missing the Street estimates.

"The pandemic-driven environmental challenges the industry has experienced in the last couple of quarters intensified further in the fourth quarter, impacting results in each of our businesses," said President, CEO and Chairman Joseph P. Lacher, Jr.

The company reported net loss of $105.8 million, or $1.66 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of $97.5 million, or $1.46 per share in the year-ago quarter, hurt by higher expenses.

Adjusted loss for the quarter was $2.05 per share. The consensus estimate of analysts surveyed Thomson Reuters stood at $0.04 loss per share.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter, however, increased 7 percent year-over-year to $1.494 billion.

Total earned premium also increased to $1.359 billion from $1.214 billion last year.

KMPR touched a new low of $50.50 this morning, before edging up to $52.50 currently.