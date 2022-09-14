Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 19:36:00

KEN JEONG NAMED FIRST CELEBRITY AMBASSADOR FOR SUNRISE ASSOCIATION

Bringing the Magic of Childhood to Children with Cancer and their Siblings September Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

OCEANSIDE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Association kicks off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month with the announcement of actor Ken Jeong as its first-ever celebrity ambassador in the mission to bring the magic of childhood back to children with cancer and their siblings.  

Ken Jeong has brought joy to audiences worldwide as an actor and comedian. He is also a medical doctor who knows the devastation caused by cancer. His wife, Dr. Tran Ho, is a breast cancer survivor. Jeong was first introduced to Sunrise when he hosted last year's Dare to Dream virtual fundraiser and helped raise over a million dollars during an emotional one-hour event. Since then, Ken has used his large social media presence to share the free services offered by the Sunrise Association to children with cancer and their siblings.

The Sunrise Association brings the magic of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings world-wide, at 11 summer day camps around the world, year-round programs, and in-hospital recreational activities. Sunrise Days Camps are the only camps in the world to offer a free, full summer day-camp experience to children with cancer and their siblings.  Camps are located in New York (3 locations), Baltimore, Metro-DC, Atlanta, Israel (3 locations), greater Philadelphia, and online (Sunrise VX Virtual eXperience). For information visit http://www.sunriseassociation.org/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ken-jeong-named-first-celebrity-ambassador-for-sunrise-association-301624574.html

SOURCE Sunrise Association

