Kendra Scott Launches First-Ever Collaboration with Barbie®

The leading accessories brand partners with pop culture icon for limited-edition capsule benefiting Girls Inc. through the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kendra Scott is teaming up with the ultimate pop culture icon to launch the first-ever Barbie™ x Kendra Scott collection. The limited-edition six-piece capsule collection is inspired by fashion, friendship, and being a force for good.

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse™ and Kendra Scott's 20th anniversary, this iconic collaboration has arrived just in time for the holiday season. The collection assortment includes two necklaces in elevated plating, two bracelets, and two pairs of earrings, featuring the craftsmanship and attention to detail the Kendra Scott brand is known for, as well as the pink hue synonymous with the Barbie brand. The collection includes convertible necklaces, statement and layering essentials, and new takes on the bestselling Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace.

A reinvention of the brand's most versatile silhouette, the Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Gold Elisa Multi Strand Necklace features a double-sided design, as does the Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Chain Necklace, which elevates any look. The Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Gold Statement Earrings are adorned with new Hot Pink Drusy and high-shine stones making them the ultimate staple, and Pink Opal adds a pop of color to the sophisticated-yet-playful Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Gold Huggie Earrings. Finally, the Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Gold Delicate Chain Bracelet is minimal, yet eye-catching with Pink Crystal baguette stones.

As both brands are known for empowering women and girls, Kendra Scott is donating 20% of the Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Everlyne Friendship Bracelet proceeds to Girls Inc. through the Barbie Dream Gap Project, the brand's global initiative created to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.

"Barbie™ x Kendra Scott draws from a desire to help women feel confident, powerful, and capable of anything that we set our minds to. Growing up, Barbie taught me that beauty comes in many forms, and most importantly, to pursue my passions," said Kendra Scott, Founder and Executive Chairwoman of the brand. "I'm so proud to partner together on a collection that celebrates both fashion and philanthropy so we can continue to inspire the next generation of girls to dream even bigger."

The limited-edition Barbie™ x Kendra Scott collection will be available at Kendra Scott retail stores and online at kendrascott.com/barbie-x-kendra-scott. Prices will range from $60-$198.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC is a leading fashion-meets-philanthropy accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and purpose driven desire to create good in the world of its founder and executive chairwoman, Kendra Scott. With over 2,500 employees, the brand connects through its customer-centric omni-channel approach leveraging the growing network of 116+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, a thriving ecommerce business, wholesale partners including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and 850+ specialty boutiques. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of fashion, sterling, and fine jewelry accessories for women and men, along with the innovative Color Bar®, a customizable experience, and engraving. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy" and since 2002, the company has given back significantly to local, national, and international causes supporting organizations that serve women and youth in the areas of health & wellness, education & entrepreneurship, and empowerment. We invite you to learn more by visiting kendrascott.com/philanthropy.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

