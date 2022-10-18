KENDRICK BROTHERS' LATEST FILM, LIFEMARK, BEGINS STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON PURE FLIX NOVEMBER 22

INSPIRED BY TRUE STORY, LIFEMARK CELEBRATES LIFE, ADOPTION AND FORGIVENESS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of an unprecedented and highly successful Fathom Events release in movie theaters across North America last month, LIFEMARK will be available for in-home streaming exclusively on Pure Flix beginning November 22, 2022. Pure Flix is the only way to watch LIFEMARK in the immediate aftermath of the theatrical run.

"We are grateful for everyone who experienced LIFEMARK when it was in theaters. We've loved hearing stories of the life-changing impact this movie is having," says Alex Kendrick, executive producer. "That's why we're excited for even more people to see this inspiring story when it comes to Pure Flix in time for Thanksgiving."

The latest movie from executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers is based on the short documentary, "I Lived On Parker Avenue," which tells the story of a young man's journey to meet his birth mother.

"With LIFEMARK, the Kendrick Brothers and Kirk Cameron have produced an incredible faith movie that points people to the beauty of adoption and the gift of life we've been given," says Michael Scott, Pure Flix's CEO. "I am so excited we get to share this powerful and compelling true story with Pure Flix members and their families this Thanksgiving and beyond."

As Fathom Events' first weeklong theatrical release, LIFEMARK did more than $2 million in box-office revenue on its opening weekend, leading to an even longer run in theaters, finishing at more than $5 million at the box office—their biggest 2022 release and third-biggest ever.

Moviegoers love LIFEMARK, giving it 97 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, the film has a 100 percent critic score on the site. Avi Offer, the "NYC Movie Critic" calls LIFEMARK, "A genuinely moving, inspirational and captivating journey with just the right balance of humor and heart."

Starring Kirk Cameron, Alex Kendrick, and Raphael Ruggero, LIFEMARK tells the story of David, whose comfortable world is turned upside down when his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she's only held once. With the encouragement of his adoptive parents, David embarks on a journey of discovery that leads to a staggering truth from his past.

LIFEMARK is the first time the Kendrick Brothers and Kirk Cameron have worked together since FIREPROOF in 2008. Other Kendrick Brothers' films include the No. 1 box-office hit WAR ROOM, COURAGEOUS, OVERCOMER and FACING THE GIANTS.

To learn more about LIFEMARK, visit LifemarkMovie.com. To learn more about the faith and family entertainment offerings on Pure Flix or to sign up for a free seven-day trial membership, visit PureFlix.com.

ABOUT PURE FLIX

Pure Flix is your home for faith and family-friendly movies and shows where you can confidently stream with the entire family. With new premium and exclusive original entertainment choices every week, you can strengthen your faith and family with Pure Flix—a streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains.

You'll get access to the largest variety of high-quality wholesome movies, series and kids' content at one low price. Experience the difference that positive, encouraging entertainment can have in your home.

Pure Flix is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

ABOUT KENDRICK BROTHERS PRODUCTIONS

Kendrick Brothers Productions is the company of brothers Alex, Stephen, and Shannon Kendrick that exists to honor God and share the truth and love of Jesus Christ through movies, books, curriculum, and speaking. By blending engaging stories with doctrinal integrity, the Kendricks seek to encourage and inspire audiences with resources that positively impact their lives and strengthen their faith, families, and personal relationships.

ABOUT KIRK CAMERON ENTERTAINMENT

Kirk Cameron Entertainment exists to create high quality, inspirational films featuring the faith and family building virtues of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness for audiences of all ages.

CONTACT:

Angela Sullivan

angela.sullivan@pureflix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kendrick-brothers-latest-film-lifemark-begins-streaming-exclusively-on-pure-flix-november-22-301651953.html

SOURCE Pure Flix