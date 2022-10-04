London, UK, 4 October 2022

Kendrion (KENDR): CMD confirms strategic direction and targets

At its capital markets day on 8 September, Kendrion reiterated its financial targets for 2025 (originally set in September 2020) and confirmed its strategic direction. The Industrial division is continuing strong growth in revenues and profitability (despite market challenges), while Automotive still is affected by supply chain constraints, Inflation and volatile demand. The long-term growth outlook for Kendrion remains strong, based on the favourable trends of electrification and green energy. The average of three valuation methods points at a value per share of 21.7.

Kendrion is valued at a 2022e EV/EBITDA of 6.4x and a P/E of 9.4x. The average of historical multiples, DCF and peer comparison points at a value per share of 21.7 (from 22.2 in our previous update due to lower peer multiples). Kendrion is trading at a discount to peers of 17% on 2022e EV/EBITDA, which could diminish over time as the company demonstrates accelerating growth and higher profitability.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Johan van den Hooven +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv