VAT Aktie
WKN DE: A2AGGY / ISIN: CH0311864901
|
09.03.2026 14:39:12
Kenmare facing VAT hit after Mozambique springs tax surprise
SHARES in Kenmare Resources fell 7.5% on Monday after it announced authorities in Mozambique had unilaterally sought to impose regulatory changes that could have negative tax consequences for its Moma heavy minerals mine.Mozambique and Kenmare have been negotiating an extension of a ‘Implementation Agreement’ since around September 2022. The IA sets down a number of processing and export regulations, specifically affecting items such as royalties and tax exemptions.In an effort to expedite the extension Kenmare offered certain modifications such as an increase in the royalty to 2.5% from 1% currently, and a withholding tax equivalent to $4m a year in benefits (or 0.5% royalty tax increase).In late January, however, the Tax Authority in Mozambique instructed custom officials to impose new regulations which had been formulated in July 2025 following a meeting of the Mozambican Council of Ministers.These changes included an accelerated 3.5% royalty (by 2031) and revoked Moma as an ‘Industrial Free Zone’, steps that did not have Kenmare’s approval.“If they were to be implemented in whole or in part, they could be quite damaging to us,” said Tom Hickey, MD and CEO of Kenmare said in a conference call this morning. The accelerated, higher royalty for instance would amount to an extra roughly 1% of revenue, or “a few million dollars” of additional royalty versus Kenmare’s own proposal.The combined worse case scenario of Moma losing its industrial free zone status would amount to between $25 to $40m per year, said Kenmare CFO James McCullough on the conference call. He added there was no risk of default on the company’s debt facilities in terms of newly negotiated liquidity convenants with lenders.“Hopefully this is a speed bump rather than a roadblock,” said . However, the new fiscal proposals bring the prospect of “the last resort” of international arbitration closer. Said Hickey: “We believe it’s not the government’s preference”.The next milestone is March 20 which is the date targeted by Kenmare and the Mozambican government for renewal of the IA. “I don’t think it would be a disaster if it took a few days or a little longer,” said Hickey.Kenmare is also due to post its full year results on March 25.The post Kenmare facing VAT hit after Mozambique springs tax surprise appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VAT
|
09.03.26
|Schwache Performance in Zürich: SLI legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
09.03.26
|Schwacher Handel: SLI zeigt sich am Montagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09.03.26
|SPI-Titel VAT-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in VAT von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.03.26
|Montagshandel in Zürich: SLI verliert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|SLI aktuell: SLI am Freitagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SLI am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|Donnerstagshandel in Zürich: SLI beendet den Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|Optimismus in Zürich: Das macht der SLI am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu VAT
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|2 578,00
|1,38%
|VAT
|570,40
|1,24%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.