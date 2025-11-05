Kennametal Aktie

WKN: 855783 / ISIN: US4891701009

05.11.2025 13:15:44

Kennametal Boosts FY25 Outlook; Stock Up 13% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology firm Kennametal, Inc. (KMT) provided adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the fourth quarter and its outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.30 to $0.40 per share on sales between $500 million and $520 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.23 per share on sales of $486.39 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.35 to $1.65 per share on sales between $2.10 billion and $2.17 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.90 to $1.30 per share on sales between $1.95 billion and $2.05 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.09 per share on sales of $2.00 billion for the year.

Kennametal also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on November 24, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kennametal Inc. 22,40 -0,88% Kennametal Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

