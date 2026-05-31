Kennametal Aktie
WKN: 855783 / ISIN: US4891701009
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31.05.2026 20:07:07
Kennametal Stock Is Up 50%. Here's What a $181 Million Fund Sale Could Mean
Brandes Investment Partners reduced its stake in Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) by 4,965,772 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $180.99 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Brandes Investment Partners, LP sold 4,965,772 shares of Kennametal in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $180.99 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. Following the sale, the fund’s position in Kennametal stood at 5,265,280 shares, with a quarter-end value of $190.23 million. The position’s value fell by $100.43 million over the quarter, reflecting both share sales and price changes.Kennametal is a global manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and tooling solutions, with a focus on high-performance applications in demanding industrial environments. The company's strategy centers on product innovation, material science expertise, and a diversified customer base across multiple sectors. Kennametal's competitive advantage stems from its broad product portfolio, established brands, and technical support capabilities, enabling it to address complex engineering challenges for industrial clients worldwide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Kennametal Inc.
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Kennametal stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Kennametal veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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03.02.26
|Ausblick: Kennametal präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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20.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Kennametal legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)