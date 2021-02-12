|
12.02.2021 22:15:00
Kennametal to Attend Barclays Industrial Select Conference
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the virtual Barclays Industrial Select Conference.
Details of the conference are as follows:
When:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Attendees:
Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations
About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-attend-barclays-industrial-select-conference-301227603.html
SOURCE Kennametal Inc.
