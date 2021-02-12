+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
12.02.2021 22:15:00

Kennametal to Attend Barclays Industrial Select Conference

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the virtual Barclays Industrial Select Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:


When:

Wednesday, February 17, 2021





Attendees:

Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-attend-barclays-industrial-select-conference-301227603.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

