24.08.2022 22:05:00
Kennametal to Attend Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference.
Details of the conference are as follows:
When:
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Attendees:
Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations
About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
