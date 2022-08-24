Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.08.2022 22:05:00

Kennametal to Attend Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:

            When:         

Thursday, September 15, 2022



            Attendees:  

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations



About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-attend-morgan-stanley-10th-annual-laguna-conference-301611939.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

