18.05.2022 22:43:00
Kennametal to Attend UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2022
PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2022.
Details of the conference are as follows:
When: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Attendees: Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations
About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $1.8 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube##
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-attend-ubs-global-industrials-and-transportation-conference-2022-301550644.html
SOURCE Kennametal Inc.
