|
14.08.2023 13:00:00
Kennametal to Host Investor Day at the NYSE on September 8, 2023
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") announced today that it will host an Investor Day for the financial community at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, September 8, 2023.
President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Rossi and key members of the Executive Management Team will present information regarding the Company's growth and innovation strategy and outline the medium-term operational and financial targets through fiscal year 2027.
Formal presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and end at approximately 12:30 p.m. Seating is limited and registration is required. Investors can access registration information on the Company's Investor Day website here.
The in-person event will feature an Innovation Room, with product and solution displays showcasing the strength and diversity of Kennametal's innovative product offerings.
The event will also be webcast live on Kennametal's investor relations website.
For more information regarding this event please visit Investor Day 2023. If you have any questions, please contact the Investor Relations team at investors@kennametal.com.
About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-host-investor-day-at-the-nyse-on-september-8-2023-301898780.html
SOURCE Kennametal Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kennametal Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.23
|Ausblick: Kennametal stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Kennametal stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kennametal Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kennametal Inc.
|24,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Konjunktursorgen: Dow geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der US-Leitindex kam am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum vom Fleck. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel stabil. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.