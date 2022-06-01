01.06.2022 01:01:00

Kennametal to Virtually Attend Loop Capital Investor Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will virtually attend the Loop Capital Investor Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When:   

Thursday, June 2, 2022



Attendees:   

Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations


About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $1.8 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube##

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-virtually-attend-loop-capital-investor-conference-301558418.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kennametal Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kennametal Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kennametal Inc. 25,80 0,00% Kennametal Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulse fehlen: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen