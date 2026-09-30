Kenon To Acquire 25% Of Vicinity District Energy Business For $450 Mln

(RTTNews) - Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) on Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire a 25% interest in Vicinity District Energy, a U.S. district heating and cooling infrastructure platform, for approximately $450 million in cash.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2027.

The deal values Vicinity at an enterprise value of $2.92 billion.

The company's maximum cash obligation is approximately $450 million.

The company intends to fund the acquisition using cash on hand and available liquidity.

Vicinity's current owner, an entity related to Antin Infrastructure Partners, has agreed to sell a majority interest in the business.

Vicinity provides district heating and cooling services in 12 major U.S. cities, including Boston and Philadelphia.

The company serves more than 700 customers across approximately 1,000 buildings.

Vicinity generated approximately $611 million in revenue in 2025.

On Tuesday, Kenon Holdings Ltd. closed trading 1.67% higher at $65.17 on the New York Stock Exchange.