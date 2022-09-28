Kenra Professional Launches Innovative New Range: ALLCURL™

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Kenra Professional, a professional leader in both styling and education, is thrilled to join the curly community with their newest product collection: AllCurl™. This range was created to help all curls achieve their styles every day, while broadening awareness and extending education around styling all curl types.

Kenra's goal for this inclusive range is to shift the conversation from singularly speaking to specific curl patterns and textures by putting individual styling goals at the forefront, helping women and men with various curl types realize their dream style on a day-to-day basis.

"Too often curl products are focused on delineating specific patterns and textures when the reality is most curly people have a variety of patterns and textures, which holistically shape their style identity. Instead of isolating one type or texture, AllCurl™ asks the simple question 'what style do you want today', allowing style customization by combining the correct product and benefit, mixed with education around technique." – Matt Lowenthal, Vice President of Marketing

Built for cocktailing across patterns and textures based on stylist and consumer styling goals and personal expertise, AllCurl™ features a range of products with different levels of key styling benefits & ingredients to help the user craft their ideal curl style.

Christin Brown, a Kenra Professional Artistic Ambassador and stylist specializing in curly hair, feels gratified to see how the innovative AllCurl™ range will benefit not only her clients, but also herself. "As a curl connoisseur both personally and professionally, I am so excited to use these products. As a stylist, I'm consistently impressed by the efficacy of Kenra Professional products, and AllCurl™ is no different. This range offers a variety of products that were previously missing from my product portfolio, addressing all unique needs textured hair requires to achieve a person's preferred, bespoke curl. This collection is super versatile and truly customizable, which is a stylist's dream."

"As a leading brand in styling for 30+ years, it's imperative for Kenra Professional to continue sharing our knowledge and passion for products that embrace the individualistic nature of what beauty, creativity, and style mean today. The focus of AllCurl™ is to offer a simple approach to common challenges surrounding curly hair, empowering everyone with the freedom and confidence to become their own curl expert armed with a toolkit specifically tailored to them." – Alena Herwehe, Director of Product Development

The Kenra AllCurl™ range is priced from $18.99 - $20.99 MSRP and is available at ULTA Beauty Stores, ULTA.com, Amazon, and top salons nationwide September 2022. For more information, please visit KenraProfessional.com.

About Kenra Professional®

A division of Henkel Corporation, Kenra Professional offers a complete range of high-performance treatment, styling and color products driven by the daily needs of stylists and the consumers they service. Rooted in a professional heritage, Kenra Professional is made up of three unique brands – Kenra, Kenra Platinum and Kenra Color; each specifically designed to address every client's need. With a passion for developing groundbreaking, technologically driven innovations, Kenra Professional strives to elevate the stylists' artistry and craft, delivering superior and reliable results. Kenra Professional is available at ULTA Beauty, Amazon and salons nationwide.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

