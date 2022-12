Kent family charged £80k in error after EDF sent £1m electricity bill

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

‘It was quite amusing, until it actually happened,’ says customer, after being left £75,000 overdrawnA family of four were told they owed nearly £1m to EDF for a year’s electricity and had £80,000 taken by direct debit, despite telling the company it was clearly incorrect.The payment, which put Richard Baron and his family more than £75,000 over their overdraft limit, was refunded by their bank’s fraud team before any serious damage was done. However, after cancelling their direct debit, they were put on a higher tariff with the energy provider. Continue reading...