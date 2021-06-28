Kentville residents to benefit from new active transportation commuting options

KENTVILLE, NS, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Keith Irving, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MLA for Kings South, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter; and Her Worship Sandra Snow, Mayor of Kentville, announced funding to create a network of safe and user-friendly active transportation routes around the town.

The network will consist of approximately 21 active transportation (AT) lanes, pathways, and crossings in the following areas:

Regional AT Route Improvements (5.3 km)

Downtown AT Network (5.4 km)

North End AT Network (5.5 km)

South End AT Network (5.6 km)

Central AT Network (5.7 km)

West End AT Network (5.8 km)

This project will complete Kentville's minimum grid for cyclists and pedestrians in the downtown core. It will also connect the town to the Nova Scotia Blue Route to facilitate access to local amenities and attractions.

Once completed, the project will provide alternative commuting options for users of all ages and abilities that are safe, accessible, sustainable, and environmentally friendly.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.4 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $1.2 million, while the Town of Kentville is contributing more than $978,000.

Quotes

"This global pandemic has highlighted the need for all Canadians to stay healthy both physically and mentally. Active transportation options like the ones we are announcing today will not only help residents stay fit, but it will also support our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as we work towards a greener Canada. As we build back better, Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, safer, and more resilient communities."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Completing Kentville's active transportation network will help the province achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and make clean transportation options the easy and healthy choice for residents."

The Honourable Keith Irving, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MLA for Kings South, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter

"This project will result in a decrease of nearly 17,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide over the lifetime of the project, and will also bridge gaps in accessibility as identified in the Accessibility Action Plan. The Town of Kentville is on the road to becoming a leader in active transportation, accessibility and inclusion, due greatly in part to this funding. It is an amazing opportunity for the Town to step into this leadership role for the province and the Atlantic region.

"Her Worship Sandra Snow, Mayor of Kentville

"The town's active transportation plan has so many overlaps with the new Accessibility Action Plan - this will make it so much easier for residents and visitors with strollers, walkers, wheelchairs or other device to make their way through the downtown, and also around their neighbourhood. This funding is supporting active transportation and accessibility in a big way."

Laurel Taylor, chair of the Kentville Accessibility Committee

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $911 million in 277 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 277 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

