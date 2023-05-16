|
16.05.2023 15:38:57
Kenvue Has Gone Public: Should You Buy the Stock?
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) officially spun off its consumer health business this month, creating the largest U.S. initial public offering since 2021. Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) began trading as a stand-alone business and gives healthcare investors a new stock to potentially add to their portfolios. It now controls the production and sale of top products like Band-Aid, Tylenol, and Neutrogena, and it will offer a dividend, just as its parent company does.There are some intriguing aspects to this business that could make it an attractive investment. Is this a stock worth buying right now?Although Kenvue is technically a separate company, Johnson & Johnson will still play a big role in its operations; the healthcare company will own a 90% stake in the business. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kenvuemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Kenvuemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!