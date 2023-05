Kenvue Just IPO'd, but Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With its listing on the New York Stock Exchange on May 4 and the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO) on May 8, Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) is finally a separate entity from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).The IPO raised net proceeds of $4.2 billion, and it marks the birth of a new giant within the consumer health products industry. And that may bring new opportunities for investors, too.But consumer health goods businesses aren't exactly known for being fast-growing, and Kenvue still has a lot to prove now that it's standing on its own. So will this stock be a good fit for your portfolio? Let's investigate. Continue reading