Keolis Canada Continues To Gradually Resume Its Intercity Services And Relaunches Its Expedibus Service

Orléans Express opens its routes to eastern Quebec

MONTRÉAL, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - After resuming service between Montréal and Québec City on July 10, Keolis Canada is pleased to announce the next step in the gradual restart of its Orléans Express intercity services with routes to eastern Quebec. Travel between major centres and the Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Gaspésie will start on July 17. The company is also announcing increased frequency between Montréal and Québec City as well as the restart of its Expedibus parcel delivery service on July 17, which will only serve Montréal and Québec City for the moment. The frequency and duration of these additions will depend on how much the services are used.

"Our goal was to relaunch regional services as soon as possible, and we are very happy that we can now cover some of our territories. We observed customer interest as soon as the Montréal-Québec City route resumed, and we listened to their requests to restart service to the regions," said Pierre-Paul Pharand, President and CEO of Keolis Canada. "We know that Quebec's regions will be popular this summer, and we will be there to help vacationers get where they want to go just in time for the construction holiday so that they can travel safely and enjoy everything Quebec has to offer. We're still working very hard to reopen our remaining routes to the Centre-du-Québec and Mauricie."

Measures to ensure passenger and employee safety

To keep both passengers and employees safe and to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, the precautions announced last week will remain in effect for all travel on our coaches. Keolis Canada has made it a priority to comply with the instructions issued by Quebec's public health authorities.

Physical distancing is in force on vehicles and at stations, masks are mandatory for all passengers on board coaches and at bus stations, and people must clean their hands with sanitizer before boarding. As per government requirements, the number of passengers is still limited to 14 people per coach.

During this transition period, children will not be allowed to travel alone, food cannot be consumed on board the coaches, and online payments only will be accepted. Passengers will be asked to put their luggage directly in the bus storage compartment themselves so that it is not handled by anyone else. The coaches will also be disinfected between trips.

To find out more about the routes that are resuming, customers can visit the Orléans Express website to get up-to-the minute information and find trips available throughout our network.

About Keolis Canada

Keolis Canada provides mobility services to millions of Canadians every year. Tailored to the needs of its clients and its passengers, Keolis Canada operates urban and intercity networks, transports students, people with special needs, air travellers, and delivers parcels. With its 1000 transportation professionals, its fleet of city buses, coaches and trams, Keolis Canada helps more than 12 millions people to get to their destination every year in a safe and enjoyable manner.

For more information: https://www.keolis.ca/en .

SOURCE Keolis Canada