(RTTNews) - Keppel Ltd., (KPELF.PK) a Singapore-based global asset manager, Tuesday announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to merge M1 with Singapore telecom company StarHub Ltd (SRHBF, CC3.SI) in an all-share transaction.

Keppel, which holds 83.9% effective interests in M1, will receive approximately 546.5 million new StarHub shares as consideration. With this, Keppel will have an approximate 23% effective interest in the larger combined entity.

The proposed deal values M1 at an implied enterprise value of S$1.36 billion based on a pro forma value of S$1.50 per share. The estimated net present value of synergies would be S$1.1 billion from the combination.

As part of the combined entity, the company noted that there will also be further upside from potential revenue expansion.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of fiscal 2027.

The latest agreement follows the termination of its divestment of M1 to Simba earlier this year.

The proposed merger is expected to create a larger, more efficient telco player. According to the firm, an all-share transaction helps the combined entity to preserve cash to support its integration and growth and allows Keppel to benefit from its upside potential.

The company said it would work with StarHub to realise synergies from the merger.

Post merger, Keppel's stake in the combined entity will remain in its Non-Core Portfolio for Divestment.

At deal completion, Keppel will deconsolidate M1, including an estimated net debt of $324 million, of which 10-15% will be included in its special dividend calculation for the year.

After the 12-month lock-up period, the company plans to crystalise value in the combined entity by encashing its shares in a measured and orderly manner, subject to market conditions. The cash unlocked will also add to our pool for special dividends.