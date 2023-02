Keppel Corp shares to trade ex-distribution on Feb 23; SGX says short sellers must deliver shares

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

SHARES of Keppel Corporation will trade ex-distribution when the market opens on Thursday (Feb 23), meaning those who buy the stock from that date will no longer be entitled to the distribution in specie of 19.1 Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) shares per Keppel share held. Investors should note changes to Keppel’s net tangible assets (NTA), while those who have sold Keppel short may need to factor in the Sembmarine shares when required to cover their positions.