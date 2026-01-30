Keppel DC REIT FY25 Profit, Gross Revenue Climb; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF, AJBU.SI) reported higher profit and revenues in its fiscal 2025.

Looking ahead, the company said the global growth is expected to be 2.6 percent in 2026, down from 2.7 percent in 2025, as easing global financial conditions are offset by trade slowdown and softening domestic demand in major economies.

In the year, distributable income grew 55.2 percent to S$268.05 million from last year's S$172.73 million. Distribution Per Unit was 10.381 cents, up 9.8 percent from 9.451 cents a year ago.

Adjusted Distribution Per Unit was 10.629 cents, compared to last year's 9.504 cents.

Net Property Income grew 47.2 percent to S$383.26 million from S$260.29 million a year ago.

Gross Revenue climbed 42.2 percent to S$441.36 million from prior year's S$310.29 million.

In Singapore, Keppel DC REIT shares were trading at S$2.3000, up 2.68 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.