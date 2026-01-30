Keppel DC REIT Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S Aktie

Keppel DC REIT Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12GGP / ISIN: SG1AF6000009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 06:27:51

Keppel DC REIT FY25 Profit, Gross Revenue Climb; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF, AJBU.SI) reported higher profit and revenues in its fiscal 2025.

Looking ahead, the company said the global growth is expected to be 2.6 percent in 2026, down from 2.7 percent in 2025, as easing global financial conditions are offset by trade slowdown and softening domestic demand in major economies.

In the year, distributable income grew 55.2 percent to S$268.05 million from last year's S$172.73 million. Distribution Per Unit was 10.381 cents, up 9.8 percent from 9.451 cents a year ago.

Adjusted Distribution Per Unit was 10.629 cents, compared to last year's 9.504 cents.

Net Property Income grew 47.2 percent to S$383.26 million from S$260.29 million a year ago.

Gross Revenue climbed 42.2 percent to S$441.36 million from prior year's S$310.29 million.

In Singapore, Keppel DC REIT shares were trading at S$2.3000, up 2.68 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Keppel DC REIT Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Keppel DC REIT Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keppel DC REIT Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S 2,28 1,79% Keppel DC REIT Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16:54 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:52 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen